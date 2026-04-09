Uttar Pradesh: Under ‘CM Yuva’ initiative, more than 10,000 innovative enterprises spring up

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a remarkable shift in the entrepreneurial journey, with thousands of youths making a conscious switch to innovation-driven start-up ecosystem, rather than getting involved in family-run businesses.

The new trend has picked up among the state’s youth and is witnessing their increased participation in new-age sectors. The ‘CM Yuva’ scheme is the force behind this new trend as several innovation-driven start-ups are springing up across the state, with many youth grabbing the opportunity to turn ‘job creators’.

According to an official statement, more than 10,000 innovative enterprises have been established so far in the state under the ‘CM Yuva’ initiative, indicating a rapid rise in entrepreneurial confidence among young people. Youth are moving beyond traditional businesses and making their mark in modern and emerging sectors.