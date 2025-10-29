Uttar Pradesh to implement ‘learning-by-doing’ model in over 3k schools

In an effort to encourage experiential learning, the Uttar Pradesh state government has prepared a comprehensive action plan to implement the 'learning-by-doing' (LBD) model in 3,288 designated state-run schools, and District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) institutions throughout the state.

Starting November 3, the basic education department will hold a three-day skill-based train-the-trainer course for 1,888 teachers at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya State Rural Development Institute in Lucknow, Times of India reports.

This would be followed by training for 1,400 science and mathematics teachers at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute in Lucknow from February 16 to March 18, 2026.

The program, which runs in 66 residential batches, strives to provide instructors with practical teaching techniques that blend classroom learning with experiments, projects, models, and real-life applications.

Basic education minister Sandeep Singh remarked that the UP government's goal was to change classrooms into settings that enable pupils to understand, explore, and discover rather than simply memorising.

"The initiative aligns with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and evolving demands of a skill-based, innovation-driven and AI-powered economy," he said.

Adding more on the initiative, In-charge Director General of School Education, UP, Monika Rani said, “We aim to ensure children ask questions freely, school laboratories come alive with activity and teachers become catalysts for igniting thought and innovation in every classroom and define new identity of basic education in UP.”