Lucknow, Nov 23 (IANS): The five DTH channels launched under the ‘PM e-Vidya’ program in Uttar Pradesh are doing a great deal in enhancing children’s learning at home, with online classes designed and tailored to meet their academic requirements.
The educational programs pertaining to various subjects are being broadcast across all five channels and are also available on the video-sharing platform YouTube.
The endeavour behind this elaborate planning is to integrate technology into the education system and deliver high-quality educational content to students through digital platforms.
The class-specific and subject-specific programs for students, ranging from 'Balvatika' (preschool/kindergarten level) up to Class 12, are being broadcast via the five educational channels of 'PM e-Vidya'.
Students now have the opportunity to acquire knowledge not only through textbooks but also via audio-visual media.
In addition to regular classroom instruction, students are provided with supplementary digital learning materials, allowing them to study and review lessons at their own convenience.
According to Pawan Sachan, Joint Director (SSA), these channels operated under the aegis of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Uttar Pradesh, are organised according to specific grade groups.
Ganesh Kumar, Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), stated that the programs designed for students in early grades place a special emphasis on developing a foundational understanding of language and mathematics.
For pre-primary children, Channel 173 features content covering topics such as expressing thoughts in one's own words, pre-numerical concepts, and forming words by combining letters.
For students in grades one and two, the broadcasts include counting, identifying numbers (small and large), understanding shapes and colours, alphabet-based songs, and story-driven content.
Similarly, Channel 174 provides material for students in grades three through five, covering Hindi, English, mathematics, and environmental studies. Through programs like 'The Big Laddu', 'Badal aur Moti', 'Talking Toys', 'Hidden Treasure', 'Varanasi ki Yatra', 'Aam ka Ped', and 'Lal Bahadur Shastri', the curriculum is presented using stories, dialogues, and examples.
For students in grades six through eight, Channel 175 broadcasts programs in Hindi, English, social science, and mathematics. Channel 176 offers content in Hindi, English, and mathematics for students in grades nine and ten.
At the higher secondary level, Channel 177 provides educational material for students in grades 11 and 12, covering subjects such as chemistry, political science, sociology, and English. Programs for grade 12 include topics like 'Solid State', 'Challenges of Nation-Building', and 'Structural Change'.
All five 'PM e-Vidya' channels are available via DTH broadcast as well as on YouTube. This provides students, teachers, and parents with an additional avenue to access digital educational content.
Students can watch the available videos at their own convenience and review lessons taught in the classroom.
Speaking about the initiative, Monica Rani, the Director General of School Education, stated, “The Yogi government’s digital education initiative aims to expand learning opportunities by leveraging technology as an effective aid in the teaching-learning process. The broadcast of class-specific and subject-specific educational programs through 'e-Vidya' is a step in this direction.”
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.