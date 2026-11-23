Similarly, Channel 174 provides material for students in grades three through five, covering Hindi, English, mathematics, and environmental studies. Through programs like 'The Big Laddu', 'Badal aur Moti', 'Talking Toys', 'Hidden Treasure', 'Varanasi ki Yatra', 'Aam ka Ped', and 'Lal Bahadur Shastri', the curriculum is presented using stories, dialogues, and examples.