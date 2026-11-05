Uttar Pradesh medical colleges to install complaint boxes, set up student welfare officers

Uttar Pradesh is introducing a structured grievance redressal system across its government and autonomous medical colleges, giving students a formal route to report academic, administrative and welfare-related concerns.
Under the initiative, every medical college will appoint a Student Welfare Nodal Officer and install a Student Grievance or Voice Box on its academic campus. Students will be able to submit written complaints about teaching, examinations, hostel facilities, infrastructure, safety, harassment and other issues affecting their welfare.
The Medical Education Department has initiated the implementation process under the Student Grievance and Welfare Initiative, developed on the directions of Director General of Medical Education and Training (DGME) Neha Sharma. The system is intended to ensure that complaints are recorded, forwarded to the relevant authorities and followed up until resolution.
How will the three-level system work?
The mechanism provides three administrative levels for addressing complaints:
Student Welfare Nodal Officer: Students can submit complaints through the grievance box or the designated officer. The officer will record each complaint in a prescribed register and initiate action with the relevant department.
Medical college principal: If the nodal officer cannot resolve the issue, the student can escalate the complaint to the principal or head of the institution.
DGME Student Cell: If the matter remains unresolved at the college level, the student can approach the Student Cell at the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training.
The nodal officer will be responsible for receiving complaints and monitoring the initial response. The department will maintain records of complaints and action taken at each level.
Students will also be able to use the system to submit suggestions and raise concerns about institutional facilities. The department expects regular reviews and student feedback to improve accountability.
Complaint boxes to be monitored regularly
The grievance boxes will be placed in teaching or academic areas accessible to students. The designated nodal officer will collect submissions and record them before forwarding complaints to the relevant departments.
The system is also expected to maintain a record of the complaint, its examination, the action taken and the final outcome. This will allow the department to monitor unresolved cases and identify recurring problems across institutions.
KGMU controversy brings student safety into focus
The announcement comes amid concerns over allegations of harassment, exploitation and discrimination at King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow.
A Special Task Force investigation into the university reportedly examined allegations of a network involving harassment and religious conversion. The findings raised questions about student safety and the handling of complaints within medical institutions. The new grievance mechanism has been reported in the context of these concerns. It also establishes a route beyond the college administration for students whose complaints remain unresolved.
DGME Neha Sharma said the department wanted to ensure that students' concerns were heard and addressed. She said, “Medical students study and work under pressure, and reports of various problems among them often come to us. We now aim to get information about any trouble faced by students, resolve their issues and take measures to prevent them in the future.”
What the system covers
The grievance mechanism is designed to cover a broad range of student concerns, including:
Academic matters, teaching and administrative procedures.
Hostel facilities and campus infrastructure.
Student safety and welfare.
Harassment, discrimination and other misconduct.
Suggestions for improving the academic environment.
The department says the system will be implemented across government and autonomous medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh.
The new mechanism will depend on how promptly colleges respond to complaints and whether students can use it without fear of retaliation. Maintaining records and providing an escalation route to the DGME are intended to make the process more accountable.