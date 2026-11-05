Uttar Pradesh medical colleges to install complaint boxes, set up student welfare officers

Uttar Pradesh is introducing a structured grievance redressal system across its government and autonomous medical colleges, giving students a formal route to report academic, administrative and welfare-related concerns.

Under the initiative, every medical college will appoint a Student Welfare Nodal Officer and install a Student Grievance or Voice Box on its academic campus. Students will be able to submit written complaints about teaching, examinations, hostel facilities, infrastructure, safety, harassment and other issues affecting their welfare.

The Medical Education Department has initiated the implementation process under the Student Grievance and Welfare Initiative, developed on the directions of Director General of Medical Education and Training (DGME) Neha Sharma. The system is intended to ensure that complaints are recorded, forwarded to the relevant authorities and followed up until resolution.