Uttar Pradesh may introduce uniform dress code in colleges and universities

LUCKNOW: College students in Uttar Pradesh may soon be required to wear uniforms, as the state government is considering making a dress code mandatory in all government universities and colleges.

The proposal, backed by Governor Anandiben Patel, aims to promote equality, discipline, and a better academic environment.

UP Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay announced the move on Thursday, saying it follows directions from the Governor.

He said the dress code would be implemented in all universities and colleges, except private institutions, across the state. “As far as possible, a uniform dress code will be implemented in every educational institution to promote a sense of equality and inculcate discipline among students,” Upadhyay said.

He added that students form a homogeneous group where visible economic or social differences should not exist. “Differences in attire often reflect social and economic inequalities, which could create feelings of inferiority among some students and superiority among others,” he said.

The minister said the aim is not only to improve academic quality but also to create a disciplined and value-based campus environment aligned with the goals of Viksit Uttar Pradesh and Viksit Bharat.

According to officials, the dress code is expected to help students focus more on education and personality development.

Sources said the decision was discussed in a review meeting at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, where the Governor directed institutions to introduce a uniform dress code from the upcoming academic session.