Uttar Pradesh lawyers get Rs 5 lakh medical insurance cover alongside tablets for government counsel

Prayagraj, Sep 14 (IANS): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced the distribution of tablets to all 400 government law officers and offered a Rs 5 lakh cashless medical insurance to all practicing lawyers in the state.
In an effort to retain the support of the legal community, the Chief Minister also announced a multi-level car parking facility for 10,000 lawyers of the High Court, said a statement.
He highlighted that the state government is also funding the construction of lawyers’ chambers in a dozen districts which had not such facility till now.
He announced that the fee of those law officers who serve as representatives of the state in courts has also been increased by more than 50 per cent.
Earlier, speaking at an event in Prayagraj, CM Adityanath said, “Good Governance depends on public trust. It is essential for achieving the goals of good governance that the last person in the queue can also experience a sense of pride with trust in constitutional institutions. The greatest test of democracy is that we prove ourselves worthy of public trust.”
He said common citizens’ trust in the judicial system is the key to the proper functioning of all pillars of democracy.
“This faith can be retained only through timely and transparent delivery of justice, with institutional accountability,” said the Chief Minister.
Adityanath said the government is speeding up the process of digitisation of court documents and records and remains committed to augmenting infrastructure in courts.
He hailed efforts of Allahabad High Court’s Chief Justice Arun Bhansali to ensure speedy progress on the construction of integrated court complexes in 10 districts which did not have any own district court complexes.
In a separate development, the Chief Minister’s Office said in a post on X, “Chief Minister @myogiadityanath Ji participated today in Lucknow in the 50th Foundation Day ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh Lokayukta Organisation.”
“On this occasion, the Lokayukta Administration's information booklet and the Golden Jubilee Commemorative Volume were released,” said the CMO.
“The Chief Minister said that every necessary cooperation will be continuously provided from the governance level so that the Lokayukta organisation moves forward by effectively discharging its responsibilities. The more integrity, transparency, and honesty there is in governance, the better results will be achieved in attaining the goals of good governance,” the CMO said on X.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.