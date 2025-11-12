Uttar Pradesh launches ‘Book Abhiyan’ to foster reading culture in schools

In an innovative move to encourage reading habits among students, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched the “Book Abhiyan” across all government and aided secondary schools. Under this initiative, students will now receive books instead of trophies or mementos as awards for their achievements in various competitions.

The directive, issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Secondary Education) Parth Sarthi Sen Sharma, has been sent to all Joint Directors, Deputy Directors of Education, DIOS, and District Basic Education Officers across the state. The campaign aims to promote reading culture and reduce students’ growing dependency on mobile phones and social media.

According to Joint Director (Education) RN Vishwakarma, students’ overuse of digital media has been affecting their confidence and concentration. The “Book Abhiyan” seeks to redirect their attention toward productive reading.

Weekly non-curriculum reading

Every student will now be required to issue at least one non-curriculum book, such as novels, biographies, or inspirational literature from the library each week.

Student-edited magazines

Each school will also publish a school magazine, edited by students themselves, highlighting sports, debates, achievements, and cultural events.

Students who read the most books monthly and present their summaries during assemblies will receive certificates of appreciation.

‘No Bouquet, Only Book’ rule

The concept of “No Bouquet, Only Book” will now apply to all school events, including sports and debate competitions.

Engaging activities

Additionally, students will participate in activities such as storytelling, puppet shows, book-based role plays, bookmark-making, essay writing, spelling contests, and wall magazines.

Classroom integration

The Education Department has also instructed that discussions be held on books read by students and that reading materials be used as references for project work. Schools will organise creative contests to foster a culture of curiosity and imagination.