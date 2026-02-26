Green hydrogen a key priority for Uttar Pradesh, says CM After Yamanashi visit



Yamanashi Prefecture's green hydrogen facility is a game-changer for Japan's energy transition. The Power-to-Gas (P2G) system uses solar power to produce hydrogen, which is then used as boiler fuel, reducing CO2 emissions.



In a post on X, CM Yogi wrote, "Visited the Yamanashi Hydrogen Facility in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, and witnessed the advanced Power-to-Gas system in operation. Appreciated the pioneering work being undertaken in green hydrogen and clean energy technologies. Yamanashi's innovative approach offers valuable insights for accelerating sustainable energy transition and clean mobility solutions. Uttar Pradesh is firmly committed to advancing green hydrogen, sustainable energy solutions and a future driven by innovation, self-reliance and environmental responsibility."



The facility is a collaborative effort between Yamanashi Prefecture and ten corporate partners, including Suntory Holdings, Toray, and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings. The project aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2026 and expand the use of green hydrogen in the region

On the second day of his trip, the Chief Minister also interacted with students at the Yamanashi Public School.