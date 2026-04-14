Uttar Pradesh hikes minimum wages after Noida unrest; 300 held

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS): The Government of Uttar Pradesh has increased minimum wages across worker categories following unrest in Noida, with revised rates coming into effect retrospectively from April 1. As many as 300 people have been arrested by the police to bring the situation under control.
The move comes even as police on Tuesday said the situation in the industrial hub has returned to normal after large-scale protests a day earlier.
The wage revision significantly raises monthly earnings for workers across categories. In Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts, unskilled workers will now receive Rs 13,690 per month, up from Rs 11,313. Semi-skilled workers’ wages have been increased from Rs 12,445 to Rs 15,059, while skilled workers will now earn Rs 16,868 compared to Rs 13,940 earlier.
In other municipal corporation areas, unskilled workers will receive Rs 13,006, semi-skilled Rs 14,306, and skilled Rs 16,025. For the remaining districts, wages have been revised to Rs 12,356 for unskilled workers, Rs 13,591 for semi-skilled, and Rs 15,224 for skilled workers. Officials said the interim revised rates include both basic pay and Dearness Allowance.
The decision follows widespread protests by factory workers in Noida on Monday over low wages and pending demands for salary hikes. The agitation turned violent in parts of the Phase 2 industrial area, with reports of vandalism, stone-pelting, and road blockades.
Traffic movement was severely affected, particularly along the Noida Link Road and routes from the Chilla Border, causing long delays for commuters travelling between Delhi and Noida.
Providing an update on the situation, Joint Commissioner of Police, Rajeev Narayan Mishra said, “The situation is normal today, and police deployment has been made at all locations. Police are continuously conducting flag marches and patrolling, while some units are actively performing their duties.
"Due to Dr B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti, some groups have announced a holiday at certain places. We are maintaining constant communication and coordination with all units and industrial associations, and we remain alert. If we talk about yesterday, more than 40,000 workers gathered at over 800 locations and raised their concerns. Police reached more than 80 locations and engaged in dialogue with them, explaining and resolving the situation.”
“Around 300 arrests have been made…a few more people have been identified,” he added.
Heavy police deployment continues in sensitive areas, with authorities maintaining close coordination with industrial bodies to prevent any further unrest.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.