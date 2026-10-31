Uttar Pradesh forensic science institute partners with SANS to strengthen cybersecurity training

Lucknow: Students and faculty at the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS) will have opportunities to take part in cybersecurity training programmes, practical workshops and competitions under a new three-year partnership with the SANS Institute.

The two organisations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cybersecurity skills, promote knowledge sharing and connect academic learning with the practical requirements of the cybersecurity sector.

The agreement was signed at the UPSIFS campus in Lucknow during International Dialogue 2026, a three-day event attended by around 1,200 participants from India and abroad. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the programme as the chief guest.

Under the agreement, the two organisations may jointly organise guest lectures, seminars, webinars, cybersecurity awareness sessions and practical workshops. They may also conduct Capture the Flag (CTF) competitions, in which participants solve cybersecurity challenges to test their technical skills.

The partnership will also explore opportunities for UPSIFS students and faculty to access cybersecurity training programmes and certifications offered by SANS Institute. Specific activities will be decided through mutual agreement between the two organisations.

The collaboration comes at a time when cyber threats are becoming a growing concern for government departments, businesses and individuals. As more services move online, there is an increasing need for professionals who can identify digital threats, protect computer systems and investigate cybercrime.

Speaking about the partnership, SANS Institute's Country Director for South Asia, Arindam Roy, said students need opportunities to apply their classroom learning and understand how cybersecurity skills are used in real-world situations.

"Building a strong cybersecurity workforce requires more than technical knowledge. Students need opportunities to apply what they learn, develop practical skills and understand how those capabilities translate into real-world careers," he said.

UPSIFS Director Dr G K Goswami said the partnership would help strengthen the institute's work in cybersecurity and digital forensics. He also highlighted the need to combine technical knowledge with an understanding of legal requirements.

The institute offers academic and training facilities in areas including cyber forensics, artificial intelligence, robotics and digital investigations. Its Law with Labs approach combines legal education with science and technology.

International Dialogue 2026 is focusing on emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, cyber forensics, quantum technologies and data protection. The event also aims to bring together government, industry and academic representatives to discuss challenges related to digital security.

The three-year agreement is expected to provide a framework for further cooperation in cybersecurity education, awareness and workforce development.

With inputs of IANS