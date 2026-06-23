Etawah launches coaching centre safety checks after Lucknow fire tragedy



"Although most of the centres were closed, those that were open were found during the primary inspection to be equipped with fire extinguishing equipment. These centres are inspected from time to time. Whenever we receive instructions, we conduct inspections and take necessary measures wherever any deficiencies are found..." he told ANI.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the immediate constitution of a two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a time-bound and impartial probe into the tragedy.

Acting on the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, four officials were also suspended with immediate effect in connection with the incident.