Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi shares 3 key messages for students ahead of Board exams



Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students during the 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC). The Prime Minister had an informal interaction with Exam Warriors at his residence in New Delhi.

A student from Ladakh asked whether children should dream big and how to begin fulfilling those dreams. The Prime Minister stated that not dreaming is a crime, but dreams must be backed by action.

The PM explained that aspirations like becoming an astronaut require study, biographies, and focused interest, while cautioning against making dreams public to avoid ridicule.

He encouraged students to write down their dreams and nurture them privately, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Responding to another query on daily habits to achieve big dreams, PM Modi suggested reading biographies of great personalities. He explained that understanding their struggles and early steps helps students relate and gain confidence, showing them how to progress step by step.

