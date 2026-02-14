Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath salutes sacrifice of Pulwama soldiers

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday paid tribute to the soldiers killed in the Pulwama terrorist attack.



In an X post, CM Yogi recalled their valour, sacrifice, and patriotism against the anti-national terror elements.



"Salutations to all the brave sons of Mother India who made the supreme sacrifice in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pulwama. The sacrifice of our immortal soldiers is the proclamation of that invincible resolve of Indian valour, which forever inspires us to eradicate terrorism from its roots. Jai Hind..." he wrote.