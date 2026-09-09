Uttar Pradesh challenges High Court ruling penalising bureaucrats over 24-year-old student activist’s NSA detention

The High Court held that Chaudhary’s continued incarceration under the NSA was “violative of her rights under Article 21” and directed that she be set at liberty if she was not wanted in any other case. It also directed that Rs 5 lakh be paid to Chaudhary as compensation and recovered from the salary of the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddha Nagar, as well as other officials found responsible, “right down to the SHO of the Police Station” who had prepared the initial report warranting her detention.