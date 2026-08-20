BHU bags six ICMR grants for Biomedical research

Varanasi: In a major boost to indigenous healthcare research and higher education excellence, the Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has secured funding approval for six high-impact biomedical research projects under the NIRF specialised grant initiative of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).



The awarded projects address critical national health priorities, including early detection of gallbladder cancer, next-generation solutions for antimicrobial resistance (AMR), post-kala-azar dermal leishmaniasis diagnostics, pediatric septic shock, and precision oncology for renal cell carcinoma.



These grants for the projects, totalling around 15 crores, will facilitate extensive cohort studies, precision clinical trials, multi-omics biomarker discovery, and state-of-the-art laboratory analyses across the Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS), the Institute of Science (IoS), and collaborating engineering departments.