High ROI and clinical legal aid legacy drive BHU Law Faculty up major 2026 ranking tables

In the India Today Best Colleges Survey 2026, the faculty secured the first rank nationwide in the 10 Best Value-for-Money Law Colleges with a leading Return on Investment (ROI) score of 78.53, while climbing to 13th overall among all law institutions with a composite score of 1428.1. The faculty also earned eighth position nationwide in the Week-Hansa Research Survey 2026, complementing BHU's standing as the third across India.