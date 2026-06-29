Uttar Pradesh asks schools to adopt heat action plans for student safety

Lucknow: Amid the challenges posed by heatwave and fluctuating climate, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday readied an 'action plan' to help students deal with the vagaries of weather or rather get the better of extreme heat by adopting the 'right practices'.
It has issued special guidelines for the teachers to help safeguard students from extreme heat, exhaustion as well as heatstroke.
The Basic Education Department has released 'Guideline for Teachers on Sensitising Students to Heat-Related Illnesses (2026)'.
The guidelines aim to equip teachers with necessary skills and practical guidance, including information on heatwave protection, identifying symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke, administering first aid, and effectively safeguarding students.
The schools have been advised to start a 'heat action plan' for raising awareness among children, parents, and the school community through 'Dos and Don'ts' posters, ensuring that extreme heat does not adversely affect children's education, health, or school life.
The guideline emphasises that teachers will play a pivotal role in ensuring student safety during heatwaves.
Teachers will educate students on heatwave protection measures during morning assemblies, classroom instruction, co-curricular activities, and daily school routines.
Every school will be asked to formulate a 'School Heat Action Plan' and they will also designate 'Health Nodal Teachers' to coordinate heatwave-related activities.
Orientation sessions will be conducted for teachers, staff, and students.
Messages regarding heatwave protection and emergency contact numbers will be displayed prominently within the school premises.
Instructions have been issued to ensure that every school is equipped with a first-aid kit, ORS, a digital thermometer, and arrangements for contacting emergency medical services, including the '108' ambulance.
All strenuous physical and outdoor activities will be suspended during 'Orange' or 'Red' heatwave alerts.
Schools must ensure the continuous availability of clean and safe drinking water and encourage students to drink water every 20 to 30 minutes; students will also be encouraged to carry their own water bottles.
The guidelines advise wearing light-coloured cotton clothing, using hats or umbrellas, and consuming water-rich seasonal fruits like watermelon, muskmelon, and cucumber.
If a student exhibits symptoms such as excessive sweating, intense thirst, headache, dizziness, weakness, muscle cramps, vomiting, confusion, or fainting, instructions dictate that they be immediately moved to a shaded area for first aid and the application of cool compresses; the '108' ambulance or the nearest health centre should be contacted if necessary.
Special monitoring is required for students with conditions such as asthma, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, or disabilities, as well as those recently recovering from fever or diarrhoea.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.