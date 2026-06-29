Uttar Pradesh asks schools to adopt heat action plans for student safety

Lucknow: Amid the challenges posed by heatwave and fluctuating climate, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday readied an 'action plan' to help students deal with the vagaries of weather or rather get the better of extreme heat by adopting the 'right practices'.

It has issued special guidelines for the teachers to help safeguard students from extreme heat, exhaustion as well as heatstroke.

The Basic Education Department has released 'Guideline for Teachers on Sensitising Students to Heat-Related Illnesses (2026)'.