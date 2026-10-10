Uttar Pradesh announces 17,059 education posts; recruitment exams scheduled for November, December

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has advertised 17,059 posts across the state's higher, secondary and basic education departments, with recruitment examinations proposed for November and December 2026.
The recruitment drive includes vacancies for principals, assistant professors, assistant teachers and postgraduate-trained teachers (PGTs). It forms part of the state government's target to fill one lakh government posts within six months, according to reports quoting UPESSC chairman Prashant Kumar.
How many vacancies are available?
The vacancies are distributed across three education departments.
Higher education: 2,047 posts, including 111 principals and 1,936 assistant professors.
Secondary education: 3,504 posts, comprising 897 assistant teachers and 2,607 lecturers.
Basic education: 11,508 assistant teacher posts for urban primary schools.
The basic education department accounts for the largest share of the announced vacancies.
When will the recruitment exams be held?
The commission has proposed the following examination dates:
The dates are proposed schedules and candidates should check the commission's official notifications for confirmation and any subsequent changes.
In addition to the recruitment examinations, the state will conduct a Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TET) under the basic education department. Further details should be checked in the relevant official notification.
Part of a wider recruitment drive
The 17,059 education vacancies account for nearly 17% of the Uttar Pradesh government's target of filling one lakh government posts within six months.
The recruitment covers teaching and leadership positions across school and higher education. Candidates should consult the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission's official website for advertisements, eligibility conditions, application procedures and examination updates.