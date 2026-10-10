Uttar Pradesh announces 17,059 education posts; recruitment exams scheduled for November, December

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has advertised 17,059 posts across the state's higher, secondary and basic education departments, with recruitment examinations proposed for November and December 2026.

The recruitment drive includes vacancies for principals, assistant professors, assistant teachers and postgraduate-trained teachers (PGTs). It forms part of the state government's target to fill one lakh government posts within six months, according to reports quoting UPESSC chairman Prashant Kumar.