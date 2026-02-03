Six radiation machines, 350 patients daily: How Varanasi’s cancer care capacity has scaled

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): With the objective of providing advanced and high-quality cancer care to patients from Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states, facilities are being continuously strengthened at the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre (MPMMCC) and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital (HBCH), Varanasi.

As part of this ongoing expansion, three additional radiation therapy machines were installed last year. This has resulted in a significant increase in patient capacity, with both institutions currently treating an average of 350 patients daily.

According to a press release issued by the hospital ahead of World Cancer Day, the number of patients receiving radiation therapy in 2025 increased by 30 per cent compared to 2024.

World Cancer Day is observed annually on February 4 to raise awareness of cancer. As per data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), 20 million new cancer cases were reported worldwide in 2022, and 9.7 million deaths were attributed to the disease during the same period, underscoring the critical need for awareness and timely treatment. Cancer treatment primarily involves surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy.

Dr Ashutosh Mukherjee, Head of the Department of Radiation Oncology at the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre, stated that approximately 60-65 per cent of patients visiting the hospital require radiation therapy at some stage of their treatment.

He noted that when the hospital began operations in 2018, only 532 patients received radiation therapy. This number increased significantly to 4,735 patients in 2025.

Dr Mukherjee added that, while only one radiation machine was available in the initial phase, six advanced machines are now operational across both institutions, enabling daily treatment for a large number of patients.

Approximately 25 per cent of patients undergoing radiation therapy are affected by oral cancer, primarily due to the consumption of tobacco and related products. On average, a complete course of radiation therapy takes about 35 days, though duration may vary based on the patient's clinical condition.

Following oral cancer, breast cancer accounts for the second-highest number of patients receiving radiation therapy.

Emphasising the importance of early diagnosis, Dr Mukherjee stated that timely screening and detection at an early stage significantly improve treatment outcomes and simplify the treatment process.

However, he noted that many patients seek medical care at an advanced stage of the disease, which creates additional treatment challenges.

Radiation oncologist Dr Sambit Swaroop Nanda highlighted that the hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art radiation machines and advanced technologies, including respiration-synchronised radiation therapy and specialised radiation treatment for skin-related conditions. He added that the hospital has comprehensive resources to deliver personalised treatment based on each patient's condition.

Hospital Director Dr Satyajit Pradhan stated that all six radiation machines are currently functional across both institutions. Of the three newly installed machines last year, two were inaugurated by the Prime Minister.