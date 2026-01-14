USISPF welcomes India's role in minerals talks

Washington: Eminent American trade and strategic advocacy group the US–India Strategic Partnership Forum welcomed India’s participation in the Finance Ministerial on Securing Critical Minerals Supply Chains in Washington, calling it an important step in strengthening US–India cooperation in a critical strategic sector.

India was represented at the meeting by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology. The ministerial was hosted by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.