Usha Vance visits Arkansas school to promote childhood literacy, honours teachers with Governor Sanders

US Second Lady Usha Vance visited an elementary school in North Little Rock, Arkansas, on October 20 to promote childhood literacy, joining Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders for classroom visits, a discussion with education officials and an assembly for students.

At Glenview Elementary School, Vance toured classrooms, participated in a roundtable on the state's literacy initiatives and read the picture book Chrysanthemum to students. She told the children that she had travelled from Washington, DC, to see the work being done in their classrooms.

“I came all the way from Washington, D.C. because I heard what amazing work all of you guys out there do every day in the classroom, and I wanted to see it for myself,” Vance said.

The roundtable included Sanders, Arkansas Education Secretary Jacob Oliva, state education board members and North Little Rock School District Superintendent Gregory Pilewski. Discussions focused on the state's efforts to improve reading outcomes and support teachers.