Use social media constructively, for positive change: Nanded collector to students

Nanded: Nanded District Collector Dr Rahul Kardile on Monday called upon students to use social media for constructive purposes rather than merely for entertainment and to remain sensitive to social issues.
Expressing concern over the prevailing drought situation in parts of Maharashtra, the collector also stressed the need for effective implementation of water and fodder conservation, rainwater harvesting and water conservation measures.
He urged students to participate actively in such initiatives and set an example for society, emphasising that conserving every drop of water was a collective responsibility.
Kardile was addressing the concluding ceremony of a youth festival organised jointly by the Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University and the Science College, Nanded.
Students should draw inspiration from positive cinema, literature and other art forms and use social media not just for entertainment but also to create awareness and address social problems and take the lead in bringing about positive change in society, he said.
Youngsters have immense potential to transform society, he said, appealing to them to remain alert to developments in their surroundings.
He said the youth should take the initiative in finding solutions and stand with society during times of crisis.
SRTMU Vice-Chancellor Dr Manohar Chaskar emphasised that a healthy body and a sound mind were essential for success, urging students to stay away from addictions and pay attention to their physical and mental well-being.
Superintendent of Police Dr Nilabh Rohan cautioned students against rising cybercrime and urged them to exercise vigilance while using social media and digital platforms.
He warned that photographs, personal information and biometric details shared online could be misused, particularly with the growing use of Artificial Intelligence.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.