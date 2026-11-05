Use of technology for greater road safety discussed at IIT Madras

Kolkata: The use of Geospatial data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enable advanced road safety interventions came up for discussion during a fireside chat with Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre, former judge, Supreme Court of India, and chairman, Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCCoRS), and Sanjay Bandopadhyay, member, SCCoRS at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.