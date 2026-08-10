Kerala CM calls police action on NEET protestors ‘deeply disturbing’, seeks fair probe into assault on students

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala (PTI): Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Monday termed as "deeply disturbing" the use of force against students who were peacefully protesting in Delhi recently on the NEET question paper leak and other related issues.
Satheesan made the remark in an X post while referring to a social media update by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Rahul Gandhi regarding the alleged assault by police on the protestors which included young women.
In an X post highlighting his editorial on the issue in a prominent daily, top Congress leader Gandhi alleged the use of "pellet guns, nail-studded lathis," while tear gas was fired at students and demanded a Supreme Court monitored enquiry. He targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the episode.
Referring to his post, Satheesan said, "The use of force against students who were peacefully raising questions about their own future is deeply disturbing. The allegations of violence against young women and minors demand serious and immediate scrutiny."
He further said that Gandhi has "rightly" pointed out that accountability cannot be replaced by silence and that when such grave allegations are made, Parliament and the people of this country deserve answers.
"A fair, transparent and independent inquiry is essential to establish the truth and ensure accountability. In a democracy, the voices of our youth must be heard, not suppressed," Satheesan said in his X post.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.