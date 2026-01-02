Use AI to enhance quality of work: I&PR Director

Interacting with staff while participating in the New Year Celebrations at the I&PR Headquarters on Thursday, Viswanathan praised them for their improved performance since his recent appointment and encouraged them to move beyond traditional press releases by adopting creative campaign methods.

He also announced plans to launch a dedicated website to expand public outreach.

Despite staff shortages and the increased workload following the formation of new districts, the Director commended officers and employees for successfully fulfilling their responsibilities.

Additional Director L. Swarnalatha, Joint Directors P. Kiran Kumar and I. Suryachandra Rao, along with several deputy and assistant directors, officers, and staff members, took part in the programme.