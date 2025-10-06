USD 3 Billion dollars in donations: How Indian-Americans have made a mark on US universities

Indian Americans are leaving a major mark on American higher education, not just through their academic achievements, but also with billion-dollar philanthropy.

Their contributions are helping shape institutions, fund research, and create opportunities for future students, as per a report by The Times of India.

According to research by the nonprofit Indiaspora, Indian Americans have donated over USD 3 billion to US universities since 2008. Their impact goes beyond money: Indian students, about 270,000 strong, contribute nearly USD 10 billion annually to the US economy, supporting roughly 93,000 jobs.