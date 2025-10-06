USD 3 Billion dollars in donations: How Indian-Americans have made a mark on US universities

Indian Americans are leaving a major mark on American higher education, not just through their academic achievements, but also with billion-dollar philanthropy.
Their contributions are helping shape institutions, fund research, and create opportunities for future students, as per a report by The Times of India.
According to research by the nonprofit Indiaspora, Indian Americans have donated over USD 3 billion to US universities since 2008. Their impact goes beyond money: Indian students, about 270,000 strong, contribute nearly USD 10 billion annually to the US economy, supporting roughly 93,000 jobs.
Indiaspora calls it a “flywheel effect”: academic success fuels professional achievement, which then drives philanthropy back into education. Many donors are funding scholarships, research centers, and new programs, ensuring future generations have access to similar opportunities.
Medicine and health sciences: Nearly half of contributions go here, with multiple gifts exceeding USD 10 million for research and infrastructure.
Engineering, technology, and business: Major donations include USD 100 million to NYU Engineering and over USD 100 million to business schools like Yale. These investments reflect donors’ professional backgrounds, creating a self-reinforcing cycle.
Culture and heritage: Over 12% of donations fund South Asian or Indian studies, preserving cultural identity alongside academic growth.
While elite East and West Coast universities receive significant support, Indian American philanthropy extends to state universities, community colleges, and institutions across the Midwest and South. Florida leads with 38 per cent of contributions, followed by California at 13 per cent.
For Indian Americans, education is both a pathway and a gift. Their $3 billion+ contributions highlight the power of giving back, fostering innovation, strengthening institutions, and creating opportunities for students globally.