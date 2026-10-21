Usain Bolt, Puma donate J$10 million to rebuild two hurricane-damaged Jamaican schools

Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt and sportswear brand Puma have donated a combined J$10 million to help rebuild two Jamaican high schools severely damaged by Hurricane Melissa.

The contribution, announced in December 2025, comprises J$5 million each for St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) in Santa Cruz and William Knibb Memorial High School in Trelawny, where Bolt studied. The schools sustained extensive structural damage when the Category 5 hurricane struck Jamaica in late October.

At STETHS, the roof of the Grade 11 classroom block was completely destroyed. The school also reported damage to other classroom roofs, teachers’ cottages, athletes’ dormitories, sections of the perimeter wall and spectator stands. The Grade 11 block is used by students preparing for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examinations.

William Knibb Memorial High School reported damage to seven buildings on its campus, six of which were severely affected, including the loss of roofing. The damage disrupted school facilities and added to the cost of restoring normal operations.

The donation will support recovery work at both institutions as they repair buildings and restore facilities for teaching, examinations and extracurricular activities.