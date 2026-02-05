US wants to create a critical minerals trading bloc with its allies to counter China

A new approach to countering China on critical minerals

Vance said some countries have signed on to the trading bloc, which is designed to ensure stable prices and will provide members access to financing and the critical minerals. Administration officials said the plan will help the West move beyond complaining about the problem of access to critical minerals to actually solving it.

"Everyone here has a role to play, and that's why we're so grateful for you coming and being a part of this gathering that I hope will lead to not just more gatherings, but action," Rubio said.

Vance said that for too long, China has used the tactic of unloading materials at cheap prices to undermine potential competitors, then ratcheting up prices later after keeping new mines from being built in other countries. Prices within the preferential trade zone will remain consistent over time, the vice president said.

"Our goal within that zone is to create diverse centres of production, stable investment conditions and supply chains that are immune to the kind of external disruptions that we've already talked about," he said.