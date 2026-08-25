US universities ask international students to return before new visa rules take effect

Washington: Several American universities have asked international students to return to the US before the new immigration rules on fixed-term visas come into effect on September 15.
Universities have issued advisories on the new immigration rules and conducted webinars and interactive sessions with international students to sensitise them about the rules that will apply differently to those already in the US and those arriving after the deadline.
"Harvard International Office is now recommending that J-1 scholars and F-1 and J-1 international students enrolled in on-campus programmes this fall try to be in the US when a new Department of Homeland Security rule imposing four-year limits and other restrictions on student visa status takes effect on Sept 15," the Harvard Crimson said.
"If you enter the US prior to September 15, 2026, or if you are currently in the US on or after September 15th, 2026, your I-94 record will still have D/S (Duration of Status). However, if you enter the US on or after September 15, 2026, you will be readmitted with a fixed AUD (Admit Until Date)," read one of the advisories on a university website.
The recommendation comes as the rule will apply differently to students and scholars already in the country when it takes effect.
Those in the US on the day the rule goes into effect will be authorised to remain without filing for an extension until the later of their programme end date or the expiration of their post-completion work authorisation, up to a maximum of four years.
But current students and scholars who leave the country and return after Sept 15 will become subject to the new rule upon reentry.
Those already in the US when the rule takes effect will retain the 60-day grace period for F-1 visa holders and 30-day grace period for J-1 visa holders.
Under the new rule, the grace period for F-1 visa holders will be shortened to 30 days.
Students and scholars reentering the country after Sept 15 may also see the "Admit Until Date" on their I-94 form changed to match their programme end date, according to the HIO - which could affect how future extensions of status are granted.
Universities including Chicago, Georgetown, Ohio State, and others have sent emails to students, PhD scholars and alumni who are on Optional Practical Training (OPT).
"Because the Final Rule includes a 60-day implementation period, we recommend that all students return to NYC (New York City) before the start of classes on September 8, 2026," Columbia University said.
Eight organisations have moved court, aiming to stop the controversial rule before the Sept 15 start date, arguing that the Department of Homeland Security did not adequately consider the impacts of the rule before finalising it.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.