US warns of possible military action as Iran submits revised nuclear proposal

Washington, DC [US], May 18 (ANI): In a major development amid intensifying West Asia tensions, Iran has submitted an updated proposal aimed at reviving efforts to end the war, but senior US officials have said it falls short of expectations and does not represent any meaningful progress towards a deal, according to Axios, citing a senior US official and a source briefed on the matter.

The development comes at a sensitive moment, with Washington weighing both diplomatic and military options as tensions over Iran's nuclear programme continue to escalate. US officials say President Donald Trump is still seeking a negotiated settlement but is increasingly frustrated by Tehran's refusal to accept what Washington considers essential concessions.

Iran's latest counter-proposal was reportedly delivered on Sunday night through Pakistani mediators. According to a senior US official quoted by Axios, the revised text contains only limited changes compared to previous submissions.

The official said the Iranian draft includes more language reaffirming Tehran's commitment not to pursue nuclear weapons, but lacks detailed commitments on suspending uranium enrichment or transferring its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

According to Axios, the White House, however, believes the proposal does not address core concerns. A senior US official said the offer is "not a meaningful improvement" and remains insufficient for a breakthrough agreement.

The official also warned that the current trajectory risks renewed conflict if negotiations continue to stall.

Adding to the uncertainty, Iranian state-linked sources have suggested that Washington has shown willingness to ease certain economic pressures during negotiations.

Earlier, a source close to the Iranian negotiating team told Tasnim that, unlike its previous texts, the United States has accepted in its new proposal a waiver on Iran's oil sanctions during the negotiation period. The source explained that waiving sanctions means the temporary relinquishment of sanctions.

Iran insists that the removal of all sanctions against the country must be part of the US commitments. The United States, however, has proposed a waiver of OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control) sanctions until a final understanding is reached.

A senior US official rejected the idea that sanctions relief would come without conditions, stressing that any easing of restrictions would require reciprocal steps from Tehran.

US officials say Trump is expected to convene his top national security team in the Situation Room on Tuesday to assess the deteriorating situation and discuss possible military options.

According to two officials cited by Axios, the administration is weighing how far to continue negotiations and when to consider alternative measures.

The senior US official warned that if Iran does not alter its position, Washington may be forced to continue the process "through bombs", the report said.

In a phone call with Axios on Sunday, before receiving Iran's latest proposal, Trump said "the clock is ticking" and warned that if Tehran failed to show flexibility, "they are going to get hit much harder."

Despite ongoing indirect exchanges through intermediaries, both sides remain far apart on the structure of any agreement. The US maintains that Iran must make concrete commitments on nuclear limits, while Tehran continues to argue that full sanctions relief is a prerequisite for any deal.

As one senior US official put it, "We are really not making a lot of progress. We are at a very serious place today. The pressure is on them to be responsive in the right way."

Another official added, "It's time for the Iranians to throw a bit of candy out. We need some real, sturdy, and granular conversation [regarding the nuclear program]. If that's not gonna happen, we will have a conversation through bombs, which will be a shame."

As per Axios, US officials believe Iran's willingness to submit yet another counter-proposal suggests concern in Tehran about the risk of military escalation, even as Iranian officials publicly insist that time remains on their side and that Washington is the party under pressure to reach a deal.