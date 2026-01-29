Bessent renews claim that Europe is 'funding the war against itself'

Washington, DC: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent criticised Europe's handling of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, accusing European nations of weakening their own strategic position by continuing trade practices that indirectly benefit Moscow.



Speaking to CNBC, Bessent said European countries are importing refined fuel products from India that are produced using sanctioned Russian crude, allowing Russian oil to re-enter European markets through indirect routes. He described the practice as Europe "funding the war against themselves," arguing that while the continent bears the brunt of the conflict, it has continued to prioritise trade relationships over tightening economic pressure on Russia.



Bessent said this approach exposes a contradiction in Europe's policy, noting that although European leaders publicly support Ukraine, ongoing trade flows are easing financial constraints on Moscow. His remarks come amid wider disagreements between Washington and Brussels over tariffs, sanctions coordination and trade strategies involving India.