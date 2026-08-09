USCIS to deny incomplete visa, green card applications without seeking extra evidence under new policy

Washington, DC (ANI): The United States has tightened its immigration benefit processing rules, allowing US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) officers to deny incomplete or insufficiently documented applications for visas, green cards and other immigration benefits without first seeking additional evidence, a move that could impact thousands of Indian applicants.

According to a USCIS press release, the agency has clarified that applicants must establish their eligibility for an immigration benefit at the time they file their request. If an applicant fails to demonstrate eligibility or does not submit all the required initial evidence, USCIS may deny the request without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE) or a Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID).

The agency said its application forms and accompanying instructions clearly specify the evidence required for each immigration benefit, enabling applicants to submit complete requests at the time of filing.

USCIS said the policy aligns its procedures with the long-standing regulatory authority of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), strengthens the integrity of the immigration system and makes it more difficult for applicants to file frivolous benefit requests.

The updated guidance reverses a policy introduced during the Biden administration, under which immigration officers were encouraged to issue RFEs before denying benefit requests, even when applications were incomplete or lacked evidence required at the time of filing.

According to USCIS, the previous policy allowed incomplete or substantially deficient applications to slow the processing of other pending cases. It also enabled some applicants to submit what the agency described as "placeholder" applications in order to obtain associated immigration benefits, such as employment authorisation, while awaiting a decision on their case.

The agency said it has now restored officers' discretion to deny benefit requests without first issuing an RFE or NOID in appropriate cases.

USCIS added that the revised policy would help the agency allocate resources more efficiently, speed up decision-making and prevent the filing of meritless requests.

The new policy took effect immediately and applies to immigration benefit requests pending or filed on or after August 5, 2026, unless otherwise provided under existing regulations or USCIS policy.