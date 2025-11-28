US-South African relations deteriorating for long: Former Polish Ambassador on Trump's G20 ban

Adam Burakowski, Associate Professor at the Polish Academy of Sciences and Former Ambassador of Poland to India and South Africa, said that the relations between South Africa and the United States (US) have been deteriorating for a long time and were not initiated during Donald Trump's tenure.



Speaking to ANI, Burakowski argued that Trump merely continued on the line of the previous administration, but with additional points given his accusations of South Africa "disrespecting human rights" of the white minority population residing there.

