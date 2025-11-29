US sets $200,000 loan cap for 11 graduate degrees under new 2026 rules

The United States government is preparing for a major shift in how graduate and professional students finance their education. The administration, led by President Donald Trump, plans to implement new federal loan limits from July 1, 2026, marking a significant change in graduate lending policies. The goal is to redefine how much students can borrow and which programmes qualify for the highest loan caps.

Under the new rules, undergraduate borrowing limits will remain unchanged. Dependent undergraduate students will continue to access up to USD 7,500 per year, depending on their class level. The major adjustments focus on graduate and professional students, who will face newly defined loan ceilings.