US Senator Daines concludes 'productive' India visit, advances bilateral ties

During meetings with senior Indian officials and parliamentarians, Sen. Daines discussed growing US-India defence cooperation, mutual efforts to secure supply chains, and the importance of the US-India strategic partnership to ensuring our shared security and preserving a stable and open Indo-Pacific region.



While in India, Daines pursued the interests of the Trump Administration and the people of Montana, including urging favourable pulse crop provisions in any future trade agreements between the United States and India. Montana is the top pulse crop producer in the United States, and India is the world's top consumer.

