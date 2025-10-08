US Senate confirms Sergio Gor as new Ambassador to India

On Tuesday, October 7, 2025, the US Senate confirmed Sergio Gor, 38, as the next Ambassador of the United States to India in a single en bloc vote, with 51 senators voting in favour and 47 against.

The confirmation proceeded despite the ongoing US government shutdown. Alongside Gor, 107 other nominees were confirmed, including Paul Kapur of California as Assistant Secretary of State for South Asian Affairs and Anjani Sinha of Florida as Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore, reported PTI.

Nomination background

In August 2025, former President Donald Trump nominated Gor, then Director of Presidential Personnel, to serve as both the US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs. Describing Gor as “a great friend, who has been at my side for many years”, Trump emphasised, “For the most populous region in the world, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my agenda and help us Make America Great Again. Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador.”

India’s response

India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, welcomed Gor’s nomination, noting him as one of Trump’s most trusted aides. Kwatra stated that the decision reflects the importance and priority the US places on its bilateral relationship with India.

Gor’s vision for US-India relations

During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in September 2025, Gor underscored India’s role as a strategic partner, stating, “Improving US-India trade ties will not only bolster US competitiveness, but also reduce China’s economic leverage over other nations.”

He further highlighted India’s critical role in regional stability, saying, “A stable South Asia is in the interest of the United States and all nations.” Gor emphasised that the US-India partnership will define the 21st century and expressed his commitment to advancing America’s interests in this “important” partnership.

Gor stressed that India’s influence extends beyond its borders, shaping the region and beyond. He noted that India’s role in ensuring regional stability and security “cannot be understated”, positioning the US-India partnership as a cornerstone for global stability in the 21st century.