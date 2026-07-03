Semiconductor career paths hinge on Taiwan-US production balance

Taipei [Taiwan], July 3 (ANI): The United States is unlikely to match the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s (TSMC) production capacity in Taiwan despite the chipmaker's expansion in Arizona, said Minister of Economic Affairs Kung Ming-hsin, according to a news report by Focus Taiwan.

The statement addresses recent claims regarding the scale of the company's American investments. According to a news report by Focus Taiwan, Kung stated before a ministry meeting that TSMC already announced plans for a total of 16 fabrication plants and advanced CoWoS packaging facilities in Taiwan.

"No matter how many fabs the US builds in the future, it won't be that many," the news report quoted Kung.

The minister's remarks followed comments from the US President Donald Trump, who stated that Taiwan was doubling the size of the chip plants under construction in Arizona and that Taiwanese chipmakers were increasing their investments in the US, Fox Business quoted Trump as saying that the chipmaker is the biggest company in the world.

"But they're coming in, they're building in Arizona, and they just announced they're going to double the size," the news report quoted Trump as saying on Fox Business.

"We could have 50 per cent of the chip market by the time I leave office," he added.

When asked whether the expansion in the US could weaken the company's status as Taiwan's "silicon shield," Kung stated that the announced plans showed Taiwan will remain central to its manufacturing operations.

Questions also arose regarding whether Washington could pressure TSMC to invest more aggressively in the US if the company did not meet the expectations outlined by the American president. Kung expressed confidence in TSMC Chairman C.C. Wei regarding future negotiations.

"I believe Chairman Wei is very wise and will be able to handle the matter appropriately," Kung said.

Earlier in the day, before attending a meeting of the Legislature's Economics Committee, Kung noted that any plans for additional overseas fabs should be confirmed directly by the company itself rather than outside sources.

"Whether TSMC has plans for additional fabs should be based on what the company says," Kung told reporters.