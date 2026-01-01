US claims record investment as domestic products face no tariffs, says Trump

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) claimed that tariffs have helped drive record investment into the country.

He added that companies are establishing factories and businesses across the country "at a level never seen before" because domestically manufactured products face no tariffs.



In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The United States has set a World Record on investments being made into a Country, and it is Trillions of Dollars more than number two, China. This is singularly because of TARIFFS, and the fact that if you make your product in the U.S., there ARE NO TARIFFS. Hence, factories and businesses are being built all over our Country - At a level never seen before. Congrats to the USA on this incredible achievement"

