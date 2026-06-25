India and US hold sensitive talks on Anthropic AI rollout

Washington DC [US], June 25 (ANI): The United States and India are engaged in high-level, "sensitive" discussions regarding the release of advanced artificial intelligence models, including those developed by Anthropic.

US Under Secretary of Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg confirmed the ongoing dialogue, emphasising that both nations are prioritising a secure and collaborative approach to frontier AI technology.

In an exclusive conversation regarding the rollout of models like Anthropic's Fable to ANI, Helberg stressed that the US is committed to a "gradual, measured approach." This strategy is designed to ensure safety not only for the United States but also for India and other "trusted partners" who rely on these technologies for critical infrastructure, such as power grids.

Helberg highlighted the complex nature of these negotiations, noting that while the discussions involve "sensitive national security" matters that cannot be fully detailed for public consumption, the two countries are in strong alignment.

"We continue to have ongoing conversations about this topic with our Indian friends. These are very sensitive national security discussions that are not quite right for public consumption. But I think both sides really understand each other's perspectives, our intention is very much to continue a gradual measured approach to how we release Anthropic's models in a way that is safe, both for ourselves but also for our Indian counterparts as well as all our trusted partners for our critical infrastructure, for our power grid and so we are going to continue making sure that we do the hardwork in having those conversations.," Helberg added, underscoring the deep cooperation between Washington and New Delhi.

The ongoing dialogue reflects the growing importance of the US-India technology partnership. As both nations explore the integration of advanced AI across sensitive sectors, they are working to establish frameworks that manage the risks associated with frontier models while fostering technological advancement.

By maintaining these high-level conversations, both sides aim to safeguard their critical infrastructure from the potential disruptions that can accompany the rapid deployment of powerful AI systems.

The talks come at a time when India is rapidly integrating AI into its digital ecosystem and governance systems, while prioritising stability and uninterrupted technological access.

India has raised concerns over the risk of abrupt disruptions in access to frontier AI systems and their potential impact on long-term projects.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 2nd Pax Silica Summit in Washington, S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), said that India had expressed concerns over the reliability of access to advanced AI models such as Anthropic's Claude.

"We sought an understanding of how exactly the US is looking at this particular aspect and what their concerns are and how, in the future, this could be a reliable source of technology, because if it is something which is to be used and made available, we can't have abrupt cutoffs. We were given an understanding of how the US looks at this particular issue and how, going forward, they will ensure that for trusted partners, access will not be an issue," Krishnan said.

The discussions are taking place as India explores broader use of advanced AI systems across multiple sectors, while simultaneously seeking safeguards against sudden disruptions in access.

Officials noted that such interruptions in foundational AI technologies could arise due to geopolitical developments, export control regulations, or commercial decisions by providers, potentially affecting long-term AI-driven initiatives and digital infrastructure.

To address these concerns, India sought greater clarity on the US regulatory framework and its long-term approach to AI technology access. In June, the US Commerce Department issued an export control directive requiring Anthropic to restrict foreign nationals from using its newly launched AI models, Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5.

Krishnan said India was given an understanding of how the United States views the issue and how it intends to ensure that access to technology does not become a challenge for trusted partners in the future.

He added that India remains committed to strengthening international cooperation while promoting resilient and diversified technology supply chains to support the long-term growth of the global AI ecosystem.