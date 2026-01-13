US revokes 100,000+ visas for criminal activity



The department further asserted that visa revocations and deportations are being used as tools to safeguard national security. "We will continue to deport these thugs to keep America safe," the Department of State added in its post.



The development underscores the Trump administration's ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with its immigration laws and reinforces that visa holders must adhere strictly to all legal requirements during their stay.

Recently, the US Embassy in India warned visa holders, especially students, that breaking the United States' Laws can have serious consequences, leading to the revocation of the visa and even deportation from the US.

"Breaking U.S. laws can have serious consequences for your student visa. If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future U.S. visas. Follow the rules and don't jeopardize your travel. A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right," the Embassy posted on X on January 7.

