US revokes 85,000 visas since January as Trump administration tightens immigration rules

Washington DC: The US State Department announced that 85,000 visas have been revoked since January, highlighting the Trump administration's intensified focus on immigration enforcement and border security.



In a post on X, the State Department wrote, "85,000 visa revocations since January. President Trump and Secretary Rubio adhere to one simple mandate, and they won't stop anytime soon." The message underscored the administration's continued commitment to strict immigration oversight.



The announcement was accompanied by an image of President Donald Trump with the words "Make America Safe Again," reinforcing the administration's argument that tougher visa regulation is central to national security efforts.