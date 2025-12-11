US Representative Bill Huizenga terms India ties "a defining relationship of the 21st century."

Washington: US Representative Bill Huizenga underscored the growing strategic weight of the relationship between Washington and New Delhi, describing the US-India partnership as "a defining relationship of the 21st century."



His remarks were delivered during the House Foreign Affairs South and Central Asia Subcommittee's hearing titled 'The US-India Strategic Partnership: Securing a Free and Open Indo-Pacific', where he framed India as central to the US vision for the region.



Huizenga said, "The US-India relationship is no longer just important. It is a defining relationship of the 21st century." He added that the partnership is essential if the US seeks "a free Indo-Pacific, resilient supply chains, and a world where democracy, not authoritarianism, sets the rules."

