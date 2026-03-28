US releases airstrike footage as Iran claims attacks on US positions



Meanwhile, Iran has claimed that the US has suffered "heavy casualties" in the strikes on two US Army "hideouts" in Dubai, as the conflict in West Asia continues, the State Media Tasnim News Agency reported.

According to the news agency, a spokesperson for the Central Headquarters of Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya said that more than 500 US Army personnel were in these "hideouts", around 400 in the first and 100 in the second "hideout".

The IRGC identified these locations and carried out precise missiles and drone strikes and inflicted heavy casualties, as per the spokesperson's claims reported by the Tasnim News Agency.

The spokesperson claimed that the ambulances in Dubai were busy for hours transferring the dead and wounded Americans.

The spokesperson added, "Trump and the commanders of the US Army must have fully understood that the region will turn into a graveyard for American soldiers, and they will have no choice but to surrender to the divine will of the heroic people and the brave warriors of Islam."

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned Gulf countries against backing the US-Israel. Pezeshkian advised countries not to allow the US-Israel to use their lands to strike Iran if they want to ensure development and security in their nation.

He reiterated that Iran will strongly retaliate against the US-Israel if the infrastructure or economic centres of Tehran are targeted.

"We have said many times that Iran doesn't carry out preemptive attacks, but we will retaliate strongly if our infrastructure or economic centres are targeted," Pezeshkian said in a post on X.

"To the countries of the region: If you want development and security, don't let our enemies run the war from your lands," he added.