US reiterates energy ties with India at IEW 2026 Goa

Mumbai: The United States government reaffirmed its commitment to a strong, results-oriented energy partnership with India during India Energy Week (IEW) 2026, held from January 27 to 30 in Goa, with engagements focused on expanding energy trade, strengthening infrastructure and advancing technology cooperation, according to a press release issued by the US Consulate General Mumbai.



Acting Consul General Mike Schreuder led a US delegation during the event, highlighting the growing economic and strategic importance of US-India energy ties. "The United States and India are building an energy partnership that delivers real benefits for our people," Schreuder said.

"Our cooperation is centered on action--expanding reliable American energy exports, promoting transparent and market-driven growth, and supporting affordable, dependable energy supplies. These efforts strengthen energy security, support economic growth and create opportunities," he added.



During the week, the US delegation met Indian national oil companies and industry leaders to discuss increasing imports of American hydrocarbons and civil nuclear energy technologies. The United States currently supplies approximately 10 per cent of India's liquefied petroleum gas demand, while discussions explored opportunities to expand long-term contracts for US crude oil and liquefied natural gas.