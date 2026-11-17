New Delhi: The US Department of Labor has proposed sweeping changes to its Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) programme, including a two-year restriction on certain employers that have laid off American workers from seeking certification to hire foreign workers for the same or similar positions.

According to an official notification issued by the department, the proposed rule aims to strengthen protections for American workers by tightening recruitment standards, expanding recordkeeping requirements and ensuring that qualified US workers receive priority consideration for employment opportunities.

The proposed changes mark the first comprehensive regulatory reforms to the PERM programme in nearly 20 years.

Under the proposal, employers would be required to advertise job vacancies for at least 90 calendar days and demonstrate good-faith efforts to recruit qualified American workers before seeking certification to hire foreign employees permanently.

The department also proposed prohibiting employers from tailoring job opportunities to foreign workers, while requiring companies to use the same recruitment channels and methods when advertising vacancies.

The proposed changes include replacing traditional print-based advertisements with online recruitment through employer websites, job portals, social media, job fairs and campus recruitment.

"American Workers are the best in the world, and they deserve the first and best job opportunities. Existing regulations have instead allowed companies to sponsor foreign workers without fully considering American workers first," said US Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling.

"This proposed rule change will ensure American workers are first in line for high-skilled, high-paying job opportunities over foreign labor," he added.

The proposed regulation also seeks to eliminate administrative exemptions that currently allow employers to bypass the statutory labour market test for certain occupations.

Under the revised framework, employers recruiting physical therapists, nurses and individuals with exceptional abilities in sciences or arts would also be required to consider qualified American workers.

Additionally, the proposal would mandate ongoing consideration of laid-off American workers throughout the labour certification and immigrant petition processes.

The department said the changes are intended to ensure that American workers, particularly those affected by layoffs, receive fair consideration before employers seek permanent labour certification for foreign workers.

The proposed rule is not yet final, and the department has invited public comments within 60 days of its publication in the Federal Register.