US proposes ending deference to previous H-1B approvals | What it means for Indians

Indian professionals working in the United States on H-1B visas could face closer scrutiny when seeking extensions under a proposal by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to end the practice of giving deference to previous immigration approvals.

Published in the Federal Register on October 14, 2026, the proposed rule would remove a requirement that US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) generally rely on earlier eligibility decisions when reviewing subsequent petitions involving the same employer, worker and underlying facts. If adopted, officers could reassess each petition independently, even when the circumstances remain unchanged.

The proposal is open for public comments until November 13, 2026. It has not taken effect, and the existing regulation remains in force while the department considers feedback.