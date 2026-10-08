US proposes $70,000 OPT fee for international students, $30,000 for renewals

What is the new OPT fee proposal?

Under the proposal, a school would have to pay $70,000 for an F-1 student's first OPT recommendation. Any subsequent OPT recommendation for the same student would carry a $30,000 fee.

The subsequent fee would apply to further OPT participation, including the 24-month STEM OPT extension available to eligible graduates.

This means a student who uses the initial 12-month OPT period and then qualifies for the STEM extension could result in a total of $100,000 in proposed fees for the institution.

DHS is proposing that the fee be paid before the school's designated official can make the relevant OPT recommendation in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).