US professors are getting fired for commenting on Charlie Kirk assassination

A “climate of fear” is spreading across the United States (US) college campuses, experts warn, following a string of firings and disciplinary actions linked to comments on Charlie Kirk’s assassination, reported The Guardian.

According to the American Association of University Professors (AAUP), around 40 academics have faced termination in recent weeks, many after rightwing activists targeted their posts and pressured employers.

Targeted for sharing or quoting Kirk

Dr Karen Leader, associate professor at Florida Atlantic University, shared posts quoting Kirk’s statements, including his controversial 2023 remarks about urban violence and the Second Amendment.

“Academics are particularly sensitive about Charlie Kirk because we were one of his first targets with the professor watch list,” Leader said. The list, started by Kirk in 2016, names professors accused of left-leaning bias.

Leader was placed on academic leave after her posts were publicised. “I had not commented on the assassination of Charlie Kirk. I hadn’t commented on his death. I hadn’t commented on the means of his death. I hadn’t in any way condoned it or celebrated it,” she said.

Other cases

Suzanne Swierc, a Ball State University staffer, was fired after a private social media post described Kirk’s death as a “tragedy” and reflected on the violence he had spread.

“September 12, the day that my private post was made public without my consent, was one of the worst days of my life,” she said. Swierc has filed a lawsuit with the ACLU challenging her termination.

Tenured professor Phillip Michael Hook at the University of South Dakota is also on leave after a post criticising Kirk, which led to state officials demanding his firing. “The essence of this case is the government cannot punish people for speech and the government cannot punish people for speaking out on the issues of the day,” his lawyer Jim Leach said.

Todd Wolfson, AAUP president, told The Guardian, “Faculty have a right to due process, 100%, and this is a complete breach of their due process because of political pressure coming down from shock troops, from the Trump administration to state leaders, who are then attacking our members and faculty ruthlessly.” He called these cases part of a troubling trend threatening freedom of speech on US campuses.