Partial Federal shutdown ends after Trump signs legislation



If failed to reach consensus in time, the Department of Homeland Security, Transportation Security Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency -- would have shut down on February 14. ICE operations and the agency's other immigration efforts were sustaining on the $170 billion appropriated for Homeland Security under the Republican tax and spending law passed last year, as per The Washington Post.

"ICE and the Department of Homeland Security need to dramatically change," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York) told reporters Monday. "And absent that, then a full-year appropriations bill is in deep trouble."



The vote was 217-214. House Democrats pledged not to help House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) kick off the process of considering the legislation, though 21 voted for the final bill Tuesday afternoon. Twenty-one Republicans, meanwhile, voted no, as per Washington Post.



Trump later praised Johnson for his work in the bill signing, "Speaker Mike Johnson's done an incredible job. Done really an incredible job and we appreciate it," he went on to say.