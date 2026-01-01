US President Donald Trump says his New Year wish is to see "Peace on Earth"

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump held a New Year bash at his Florida resort on Thursday and when he was quizzed about his wish for the New Year he said he wanted peace on Earth, reported Fox News.



The gala was attended by among other guests Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara.



In his address to the gala the US President praised his government and claimed that the US was back and strong.



"We're taking in hundreds of millions of dollars in tariffs," the President said. "We're doing great as a country. We're back. We're strong. I didn't think it could happen this fast. It's happening faster than anybody thought possible."



Trump then acted as the auctioneer for a painting of Jesus Christ's face by artist Vanessa Horabuena. Trump said proceeds would go to St. Jude Children's Hospital and a sheriff's department. The painting sold for USD 2.75 million.



Earlier, in what will come as good news in the New Year, Trump announced that the National Guard will be withdrawn from Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland, claiming that their presence had helped reduce crime in these cities.

